Nigeria second republic vice-president, late Dr Alex Ekwueme don begin im journey to go rest.

Na state burial di country federal government dey do, to take send home di elder states man.

To honour im contribution to nation building, President Muhammadu Buhari don change di name of Federal University for Ebonyi State to Alex Ekwueme University.

Vice-president Prof. Yemi Osinbajo na im make di announcement during di burial service.

Dr Ekwueme bin serve as vice-president to President Shehu Shagari for second republic.