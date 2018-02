'Nigerian prison dey turn prisoners to animals' - VP Osinbajo

Image copyright EPA Image example VP Osinbajo don act as President for weeks when President Buhari bin sick

Nigeria vice-president Yemi Osinbajo don provoke give di country prison system - say conditions dey so bad inside so tey e 'dey make prisoners turn to animals.

Prof. Osinbajo talk dis one after im visit Port Harcourt prison. Dem build di prison to keep 800 prisoners, but now e get more than 5,000 inside.

As e be so, na like 3,700 of di prisoners still dey wait court to decide whether dem dey guilty, na so some of di prisoners dey tell di VP. Dem say dem don dey wait for court to try dem since five years. Na so Vanguard newspaper dey report.

Di VP visit di jail on Wednesday, where im present one report on top di condition wey prison dey inside Nigeria.

'Wetin I see bad well-well because di prison no get rooms but e just dey serve as warehouse for 5000 prisoners wey dem put inside house wey suppose be for 800 prison'. Na so di Vice President Yemi Osinbajo talk.

Osinbajo however talk say plans dey ground to improve di situation.

President Muhammadu Buhari bin don give approval to build six new prisons wey go house 3,000 prisoners.