Image copyright Twitter - @EFCC Image example President Buhari wan Ibrahim Magu to become di main Chairman for EFCC but Nigerian Senate never give approval.

Acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Ibrahim Magu say 'truth to God', im and im corruption police go 'fight corruption like wetin never happen before, dis year'.

Magu also beg Nigerians to join hands with di commission for dis dia fight against corruption.

Im say na di responsibility of everyone to make di country a better place to live in.

Di EFCC chairman talk dis one as Lagos State government open di tear rubber Special and Sexual Offences Courts for Lagos.

Ibrahim Magu say im belle sweet am say government don open special court to try corruption and financial crime case, im say dis one wey Lagos State government do too na something dem suppose encourage.