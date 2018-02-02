Nigeria no regret fight apartheid inside South Africa - Buhari

Image copyright Twitter - @BashirAhmaad Image example Nigeria change ogbonge oil company BP name to AP on top di fight against apartheid

President Muhammadu Buhari say Nigeria no get regret say dem join bodi fight apartheid inside South Africa.

Buhari tell Lulu Mnguni, di South African High Commissioner to Nigeria wey dey leave office say Nigeria sacrifice well-well to ensure say every citizen get full rights.

Di president wen im receive Mnguni for State House, Abuja, say whether white or black, Nigeria go continue to support di friendship dem get for history with South Africa.

President wey congratulate Mnguni as im complete im work, say di relations between Nigeria and South Africa go improve, especially on top trade where di two countries get strength.

On im part Lulu Mnguni thank Nigeria government for all di support im receive.