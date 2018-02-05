PDP and APC no go rule Nigeria again - Oby Ezekwesili

Image example Oby Ezekwesili say di two major political party for Nigeria na di same

Leader of Bring Back our Girls group, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, don stamp say PDP and APC no go rule Nigeria again.

Ezekwesili say as di supporters of President Buhari launch election campaign for 2019 di same day wey herdsmen massacre people for Benue State, di thing pain "well-well" and na dia she decide say she "don get political agenda."

"Dis na di same behaviour wey PDP do when Boko Haram first kidnap Chibok girls," she talk.

According to her, she don give PDP and APC Red Card because di two of dem don fail di country.

She add say: "As 2019 dey near so, Nigeria people suppose put eye for ground make sure say di people wey dem vote enter office get three things; 'character, competence, capacity.'

Now, she say her agenda na to get people wey get all dis qualities but no wan run for office sake of all di yama-yama wey dey happen for government.