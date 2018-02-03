Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Senator Bola Tinubu na one of di main leaders of di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC0 party for Nigeria

Big-big leaders for Nigeria don dey talk dia own on top letter wey former Nigeria president Olusegun Obasanjo write, dey drop advise make President Muhammadu Buhari no try find re-election for 2019.

Di National leader of di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, former governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomhole and human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, get some kain harsh word for oga Obasanjo.

Tinubu bin tell tori people say if former president Obasanjo bin get good for mind, e for do meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari instead of to dey make special letter wey everybodi go read.

Im say: "both of dem get di same background. I think Obasanjo just dey play politics with di public letter. Dem for do private meeting."

Tinubu no gree talk on top di tori say Obasanjo join-bodi with odas go form coalition. E say time never reach to talk dat matter.

Meanwhile, former Edo governor Mr Oshiomhole say Obasanjo no dey di right position to give dat kain advice as im no be adviser to di president.

Im say e dey important make president Buhari know say im get men and women wey get better confidence for im leadership, even as things dey hard.

Oshiomhole add say: "I no think say anybody wey understand as e be to dey build nation go just think say in two years, things wey for 16 years don spoil go just dey work dey go."

Na di same kain mind human rights lawyer, Femi Falana use take blast Obasanjo.

Falana talk say why Obasanjo no provide Nigeria with better leadership wen im dey for office.

Im say make di former president no dey insult di collective intelligence of Nigerians.