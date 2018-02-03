Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria beat Sudan to get into di CHAN final against Morocco

Nigeria go face Morocco for di finals of African Nations Championship on Sunday 4 February.

Di Super Eagles never win di cup before, and as dem dey prepare, BBC talk with one of di strikers, Anthony Okpotu on how far di things for di competition dey go.

Okpotu say: "Nothing concern me with Russia for now; wetin concern me na dis CHAN finals - make I just concentrate for dis one."

Im say di team dey put all dia eye and leg on top dia final game for the competition instead of to dey think far, about Russia 2018 World Cup.

"Na coach go decide who and who dey go," na wetin Okpotu talk on top who go be di squad wey go carry leg enter Russia to rep di country.

Even as Morocco go get home advantage from fans sake of say dem be host, Okpotu say na di team wey make less mistake and take dia scoring opportunities na im go must win.

Di striker say: "dem be human being and na footballers dem be; na good team dem be. But, na 11 against 11 go play on Sunday."

Things tight for Nigeria semi-final match with Sudan, after dem first choice goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa comot because of injury and den referee dash Ifeanyi Ifeanyi red card.

Na 1-0 di home-based Eagles use beat Sudan to qualify for di finals, and dis go be dia first time dem reach finals sef.