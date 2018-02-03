'Our country dey inside big trouble' - Fr. Matthew Kukah

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Father Kukah say military presence dey for most parts of Nigeria

Make dose wey dey turn blind eye to di plenty security palava inside Nigeria no ignore di patience of military.

Dis na warning from Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, when im talk to tori people for Abuja.

Im say di presence of soldiers for most parts of di country no be good sign for democracy.

Father Kukah wey be peace builder say e dey show clearly say Nigerians dey more divided now than before di 2015 general elections.

According to di Catholic Bishop, there get to first be Nigeria, before anybody go be president.

Im say di hate speech and oda issues wey follow for 2015 election still dey very much with di country.

Di Catholic Bishop of Sokoto add say Nigerians don dey patient and also witness di military patience for 18 years.