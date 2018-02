Alex Ekwueme University name make sense - Vice Chancellor

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Late Alex Ekwueme na former vice president for Nigeria

Oga dem for Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo say dia belle sweet dem as Nigerian government change di school name to Alex Ekwueme University.

Na on Friday when dem bury di second republic vice president government announce di renaming of di university to honour Dr. Ekwueme.

Vice Chancellor of di University, Chinedum Nwajiuba say everybody wey government don name University after, Ekwueme na di most educated of dem all.

Nwajiuba say di second republic vice president get at least seven degrees from different disciplines including Architecture, Law, and Sociology.

Some people still criticise di decision say why di federal government no rename Federal Polytechnic Oko wey Dr. Ekwueme imself establish.