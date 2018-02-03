Rihanna enter Senegal after Illuminati threat

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na French and Senegalese presidents join hands organize di conference

Music star Rihanna show face for Senegal upon say one religious group bin tell her say make her leg no near di country.

She enter Dakar wey be di capital for di West African country on Friday, 2 February.

Wetin carry di singer enter Senegal no be to sing, but na to do talk-talk for one Global Partnership for Education Financing Conference, wey concern Future Investment on top education matter.

Tori be ay one join-bodi of around 30 religious groups for Senegal wey be "No to Freemasonry and Homosexuality", dey accuse di singer say she dey use masonic things and say she be member of di so-called Illuminati.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Rihanna from Barbados and she be Ambassador of 'Global Partnership for Education (GPE) organization

Rihanna people don deny dis kain yeye talk before.

Global Partnership for Education dey aim to help fund di teaching of millions of children and young people for developing countries.

Di conference na to pressure people and NGOs wey get money to help sponsor education for at at least 250 million children children worldwide who no dey go school now.