Lassa Fever don kill nine people for Ondo

Image copyright NARINDER NANU Image example Dis na di new spread of di disease

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State don cofirm say true-true Lassa fever don land for di state kill nine people.

E talk dis one on Saturday as im confirm say 36 cases don dey confirmed.

For state broadcast, e talk say dem don report 102 cases wey dem think say na Lassa fever for eight local government areas for di state.

"Thirty six out of 79 cases don dey confirm with laboratory test including nine people wey die."

E also talk about wetin dem don plan put for ground for di patients wey include:

Patients dey for Federal Medical Centre, Owo as dem dey do confirmation test for Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua, Edo State.

127 hospital and 308 community contacts dey groud for di local government areas wey dey affected.

Emergency Preparedness and Response Team for state and local government level don reactivate to control di spread of di disease for di state.

Publicity and Sensitization of di matter don dey go round for di state about Lassa fever.

Dem don keep motor for ground wey go dey transport samples and referred patients to Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital for Edo State.