Di Imo State government for southeast Nigeria wan come down hard on top ban to stop di sale and smoking of Indian Hemp and other hard drugs for di state.

Na di governor, Rochas Okorocha talk dis one for di yearly Nigerian Army West Africa Social Activities (WASA) programme wey hold for di 34 artillery brigade, Obinze for Imo State.

Di governor talk say e go like to get di help of di security operatives for di state especially army, to help with di ban.

Dis no be di first time wey e for dey talk for di matter, as for January 2018 video comot for internet wey show am dey say e better to be armed robber than to dey take drugs as im say na drugs don spoil im sons and daughters for di state.

Di same January, former President Olusegun Obasanjo wey be di chairman for di West Africa Drugs Commission talk say make dem no make marijuana criminal offense.

E talk say na because of wetin e see when e bin dey prison na im make dem talk dat one.

According to am, prison sentence of people wey dem catch with one wrap of marijuana, when dem comot prison dey make dem hardened criminals.

Di law for Nigeria be say if you plant Indian Hemp you fit go jail for 21 years and if you dey sell or smoke am and dem catch you, you go fit spend at least ten years for prison.

Di only time e different na if di reason person dey use am na for medical reasons.