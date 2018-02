Image copyright BBC Sport Image example Sudan and Libya bin play di CHAN third-place match for Marrakech on Saturday

Sudan don carry third for di African Nations Championship (CHAN).

After dem play full 90 minutes with Libya wey di game end 1 - 1, na im dem move straight to penalty.

Everybody dey hail Sudan goalkeeper Akram El Hadi after im do better-better save for di match and even penarity to secure im team third position.

Sudan bin don dey lead di match after eight minutes wen attacker, Walaa Eldin Musa score for im team.

But with just six minutes make game finish, na im Salem Ablo equalise for Libya.

Sudan no miss any of dia penarity, sharp-sharp dem land dia four shots but Elmehdi Elhouni and Ablo of Libya no get dat kain luck after Akram block dem shots.

Dis go be di second bronze medal for Sudan for CHAN.

For 2011 dem also carry third