Image example Di new tariff dey cause extra traffic join

Many people wey dey live for Lekki side, Lagos, Nigeria dey still vex on top di matter say dem dey pay extra for Lekki toll gate.

Di matter don reach new level, as one concerned citizen don open page for internet say make people sign petition.

Di petition wey dem carry change.com page say make like 5,000 people put dia name say dem no dey gree for di increase.

Image copyright Change.org Image example Di petition to stop extra money for toll gate don dey catch fire for social media

Di person wey start di petition dey drag di Lagos State government plus Lekki Concession Company (LCC) say things already dey hard for Nigeria, so why dem go come dey add money to make life hard pass.

'If dem no dey increase our minimum as Lagos people, den make dem no increase our toll fare,' na wetin dem write for di petition.

Dem also talk say make di LCC open dia book make everybody see and audit am and even make independent audit company dem chook eye for di matter so dat dem go explain di matter well-well, say all di money dem don dey collect never complete all dia debts.

'Enough is enough, e don do; our leaders just dey do us anyhow as dem dey in power,' na another message di petition carry.

Dem still dey advice people say make dem ready for 2019 elections with dia permanent voters card (PVC).

Di extra money dem don add for toll fare dey vex plenty people wey dey live and pass all dat Lekki area for Lagos State.

Now cars dey pay up to N300; jeep dey pay N400 , and transport like danfo and okada don dey pay reach N200.