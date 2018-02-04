Image copyright Taraba State Government Image example Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba bin talk say im receive letter say dem go do attack for di state

Area people don dey pick race run for dia life, after attacks by suspected herdsmen leave at least five people dead for Taraba state, north central Nigeria.

Local newspaper Punch dey report say thousands of people don run from communities for Gassol and Wukari LGAs, and dem dey go hide for places inside Sabon Gida, Dan-Anacha and Mutum Biyu inside Gassol.

Wetin cause am na di fight-fight on 3 February, wey happen less than 24 hours after Governor Darius Ishaku raise alarm say im hear say attack fit happen.

Di newspaper talk to Simon Tyavwua, one resident wey tell dia tori person say: "na over 70 big-big villages wey get 2,000 people from Sabon Gida to Wurojam and Yerima to Gassol don empty."

"Now, most of dem dey live for inside internally displaced people dem camp."

"Dis attacks dey worse more more, evem with di alarm wey di governor blow. e no get any security people here," na wetin dem say Tyavwua talk.