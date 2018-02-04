Ghana: 'Na Accra-Cape Coast road e brutal pass for accident'

Image copyright Getty Images

Di Accra-Cape Coast highway for Ghana na where over 60 per cent of all di road accidents happen for 2017, wey make am di most dangerous road corridor for di country Central Region.

Na di National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) release di numbers dis weekend.

Ms Affotey-Annang, wey be Acting Regional Manager for di Commission tell tori people say road accidents increase from 788 for 2016 to 978 for 2017; dis na increase of 23.7 per cent.

Dis numbers dem mean say na over 1,402 vehicles and 307 pedestrian knockdowns happen wey kill 193 people and injure 1,545 others.

Ms Affotey-Annang say speeding, drunk driving, tiredness, vehicle problem, people wey no sabi drive or overtake, and di way people dey pack load anyhow full vehicle, as part of di things wey contribute to dis road accidents.

Tori be say from now on, di NRSC go begin chook eye on top people wey dey waka for road, and those wey dey use bus well-well, to help reduce kill-kill by accident, and dem go do dis one through media and awareness programmes for inside di communities.