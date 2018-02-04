Nigerians, make una vote Buhari out for 2019 - Babangida

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ibrahim Babangida bin comot Buhari from military office for 1985 and im rule till 1993.

Nigeria former military president Ibrahim Babangida don ask Nigerians to co-operate with President Muhammadu Buhari im time for office end - but make dem comot am for 2019.

Babangida talk dis one for press statement wey im release on Sunday 4 February and e say di way kill-kill dey happen across di country don pass be careful.

"Di next election for 2019 dey give us special chance to change wetin dey happen and bring fresh leadership wey go quick-quick begin heal di wounds for di land, wey go make sure say wetin di people want happen, and go make di country get unity."

Dis statement from di former leader don join others from big-big Nigerians like former president Olusegun Obasanjo, wey dey ask Buhari make e no try come back for second term.

Babangida, wey comot Buhari from military office for 1985 and rule till 1993, say: "we need to work with President Muhammadu Buhari to complete im term of office on 29 May 2019 and then make we prepare di way for new generation leaders to begin lead di country."

Im say: "I dey offer dis advice as person wey get hand inside dis country, as former president, Nigerian wey get di country for mind, and person wey wan see new things dey happen as wey go make dis country get progress."

Babangida say wetin dey worry am pass na di way dem dey fight-fight and kill people for di nation.

E write say: "Nigeria don turn to land where blood dey flow like river, where tears no dey gree dry up."

"In di past few months, I dey look wetin dey happen for di country, and I dey fear well-well. From Southern Kaduna to Taraba state, from Benue state to Rivers, from Edo state to Zamfara, na so-so blood dey flow. For Dansadau inside Zamfara state , North-West of Nigeria, over 200 people just die, for no reason. Di kill-kill for Benue state leave me dey scratch head if true-true dis na di same country some of us fight to keep together," na wetin im add.

E still add say di war against Boko Haram suppose enter inside Sambisa Forest well-well. No be di one wey government go dey react to wetin di militants dey do.