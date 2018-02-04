Image example Prisoners, including those for dis Medium security prison for Kirikiri, Lagos, dey get chance to do handwork when dem dey inside.

Na 35 prisoners wey dey inside di Ikoyi Prison School for Lagos, Nigeria wan write di West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as private candidates.

Tunde Ladipo wey be di Controller of Prisons, Lagos State Command, tell tori people dis one on Sunday 4 February.

According to Mr Ladipo, work don dey go on, with help from government and NGO, so dat di inmates go get chance to get good education wey go help dia life.

"I happy to tell una say dis inmates dey important to us. we dey use everything wey we get so dat dem go fit do well for di exam."

"We hope say dem go pass well-well, so dat we go register dem for di National Open University of Nigeria where dem go get more education and chance for dem to also contribute to nation-building whenever dem get dia freedom back."

News Agency of Nigeria report say di Principal of di school, Idris Ibikunle, dey wan see di same thing.

"I happy with di way di exam dey go. I must talk say things dey go on well so far."

Ibikunle say dem just collect plenty books, from di federal government wey cover different subjects.

"As we dey talk, di prison don join hand with di Prisoners Rights Advocacy Initiative, wey be NGO, to work on how to get volunteer teachers," na wetin im add put.