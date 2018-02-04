Israel don give quit notice to African migrants

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di deportation programme don cause plenty argument in Israel

Israel government on Sunday don begin serve deportation notice give people from Africa wey carry illegal way enter di country.

Tori be say di Israeli Population and Immigration Authority na im dey give di order to thousands of African illegal migrants.

Migrants wey choose to go home or another country go get helep money, and those wey wan renew visa must leave Israel within two months, or face prison.

Dem also give Eritrean and Sundanese migrants and asylum seekers notice, come say dem go send dem go African country wey get peaceful government - but dem never call di name of dis country.

Israel wan pay people $9,000 to catch African refugees

For now na only men wey never marry na im dem dem tell to waka while dem allow dose wey get asylum applications wey government approve.

Meanwhile, human rights activists and some people wey survive di Holocaust for Germany dey beg di government make dem no pursue di migrants, wey most of dem come from Eritrea and Sudan.