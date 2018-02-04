Image copyright Getty Images Image example People wey wan use illegal way comot Africa enter Europe dey die any how inside Mediterranean sea.

Morocco rescue service say dem don recover di dead-bodi of 20 migrants inside di Melilla territory of di Mediterranean sea.

One official inside Spain say di bodi dem na migrants from sub-Saharan Africa and na one Spanish patrol boat na im alert di rescue services of both countries.

Ships from Spain and Morocco don dey search for people wey survive, after Spanish ship see di bodi dem for Morocco side of di sea.

E be like say di migrants bin dey try to reach Spain with boat wey capsize inside bad weather.