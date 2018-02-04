Image copyright Getty Images Image example People see Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana as leader wey dey get strong word on top matter wey concern Africa and beg-beg for money

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo dey draw ear give African leaders not to put all dia hope for foreign people and NGOs wey get plenty money to donate give education budgets for di continent.

According to am, Africa get enough money to put for education matter.

Di Ghana President talk dis one for di Global Partnership for Education Financing Conference inside Senegal. E add say Africans dey suffer whenever those wey get money, go begin refuse to donate.

Mr Akufo-Addo talk say dis im advice no mean say im no go collect donation from international organization dem and donors wey don dey support education inside di continent.

Im say "we no go fit depend on oda people to finance di education for our continent. I dey talk am no be say I no like all dis important people wey wan help us, no."