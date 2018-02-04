GPE Financing Conference: Ghana Leader no want Africa to depend on donation
Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo dey draw ear give African leaders not to put all dia hope for foreign people and NGOs wey get plenty money to donate give education budgets for di continent.
According to am, Africa get enough money to put for education matter.
Di Ghana President talk dis one for di Global Partnership for Education Financing Conference inside Senegal. E add say Africans dey suffer whenever those wey get money, go begin refuse to donate.
Mr Akufo-Addo talk say dis im advice no mean say im no go collect donation from international organization dem and donors wey don dey support education inside di continent.
Im say "we no go fit depend on oda people to finance di education for our continent. I dey talk am no be say I no like all dis important people wey wan help us, no."