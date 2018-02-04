Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na sharp-sharp Italian police arrest and identify di gun man as Luca Traini on Saturday

Two Nigerians dey among di six African people wey one gunman shoot when im attack people inside di central Italian city of Macerata on Saturday

Italian newspaper Le Stampa na im identify di two Nigerians, with their first names, Jennifer wey be woman and Gideon wey be man. Gideon na 25 years old, while Jennifer na 29.

Nigeria tori agency NAN dey report say di two of dem dey receive treatment for one hospital inside Macerata city.

Hospital people say Jennifer break some of her bone for hand, and dem go do operation to treat her on Sunday.

Le Stampa say Jennifer still dey wonder why di gun man go hit her.