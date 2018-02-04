Oil tanker with Indians don lost for West Africa river

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Africa most dangerous river before now na di one wey dey near Somalia

Oil tanker ship with 22 Indian crew members inside dey miss for sea wey dey near Benin, inside West Africa.

Dis one dey happen less than one month after pirates bin kolobi another ship for di same area.

BBC Africa tori editor, Will Ross report say nobodi don make any contact with di ship since on Thursday.

Di International Maritime Bureau say Benin dia Navy forces don begin dey search for di missing oil tanker.

For January, bad-bad people hijack one ship for dat area, but dem release di ship six days later, after ransom money reach di pirates hand.

Di most dangerous river for Africa before now na di one wey dey near Somalia.

But after different countries send warships, di situation improve and now, more attacks dey happen inside West Africa - e bad sotey na one attack dey happen every week for 2017.

Nigerian pirates dey usually kolobi ship wey carry goods - especially oil products; but dem also dey demand ransom to release di crew.