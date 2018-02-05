Image copyright WPA Pool Image example People dey wait to see whether President Zuma go carry im hand comot for office

South Africa President Jacob Zuma dey under heavy pressure to resign from office, after im do talk-talk with senior members of im ANC party on Sunday.

Wetin dem talk never come out, but leaders for di party go hold another emergency meeting on Monday.

President Zuma, wey dey face corruption accusations, dem replace as ANC leader with Cyril Ramaphosa for December.

Sabi people say di party chiefs want to avoid power struggle wey fit divide ANC before elections next year.

Dem dey expected to begin di process to remove President Zuma by formal recall or if dem introduce motion for parliament.

Zuma no suppose leave office until di 2019 elections, but ANC don see say dem no dey too popular as before because of economy wey no too strong and corruption accusations.