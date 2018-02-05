Image copyright FACEBOOK/KANO STATE GOVT Image example Ganduje say Kano State get space for more than 1 million herdsmen and dia cattle

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, northern Nigeria on Sunday say Fulani herdsmen wey dey struggle to find place to feed dia cattle for different parts of di country fit come settle for im state.

Governor Ganduje say di plenty kill-kill wey don dey happen between farmers and herdsmen, especially from Benue and Taraba states no need to dey happen because im state Kano, get plenty land and grazing reserve wey dem no even dey use.

Im talk dis one for one event where more than one million cattle and small animals get free-of-charge vaccination for di artificial insemination centre for Garum Malam local government area of di state to take mark di 2017/2018 livestock vaccination programme.

"We get grazing lands for Rogo, Gaya, Kura, Tudun Wada, Ungogo and other reserved places where facilities dey stand to accommodate di herdsmen and dia cattle," im talk.

Di governor also talk say im administration don dey follow di federal government and foreign agencies collaborate to convert di Falgore Game Reserve into modern grazing land.

"Di Falgore Game Reserve fit take care of millions of herdsmen and dia cattle for Nigeria. Di place fit contain schools, human and animal clinics, markets, jolly-jolly centres wey fit give herdsmen enough comfort to take care of dia animals and do dia business without palava."

Dis announcement dey come after di plenty palava wey open grazing of livestock on top plants and crops don cause across di country.

In di last five years thousands of herdsmen and farmers don die on top clash wey dis mata dey cause.