Image copyright Getty Images Image example IBB say at 57, Nigeria still be country wey dey find di right leader to handle how things be now for 21st century

Former Nigeria military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida wey popular as IBB, don follow tori pipo THISDAY Newspaper talk say true true, di tori wey first comot wey im title "Towards a National Rebirth," na from am.

Banbangida wey bi retired military general say im "original statement still no go change", but say im no get hand for di second statement wey friends dem release to di media.

Im say im first statement na to ginger new set of leaders wey go comot from electoral process, but no be to deny President Muhammadu Buhari im right to vote and make dem vote for am for di 2019 elections.

"Di things wey I do for governance process for Nigeria no be accident of history. Even as a military government, we get correct policy on wetin we wan achieve, " talk Babangida.

E no too tay after tori about IBB statement comot on Sunday wey im tell Nigerians say make dem co-operate with President Buhari till im time for office go end - but make dem comot am for 2019, wey anoda second statement comot to deny di first one.

Di tori wey Thisday Newspaper carry put for dia website on Monday now don confirm say IBB no change im original statement but na some pipo close to am release di second statement, come put im signature on top.

Babangida, as e be, na im comot Major General Muhammadu Buhari when im first be Nigeria leader for inside bloodless coup for August 1985.