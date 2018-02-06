Jacob Zuma: ANC National Executive Committee go meet on Wednesday

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na protest for street for people wey wan di president to stay office and those wey want make e comot

Di ruling party for South Africa don call meeting for dia top oga on Wednesday, even as tension still dey spark for President Jacob Zuma to resign.

For statement wey dem send out, ANC talk say di National Executive Committee meeting na to talk about how dem go "manage di transition" between di Zuma and Ramaphosa administrations.

Senior politicians bin hold emergency meeting on Monday to talk about Zuma future.

Di president don say im no go resign even as people dey tell am to, on top corruption accuse.

For December, dem replace Zuma as head of ANC with im deputy Cyril Ramaphosa, wey go enter presidency if ANC comot Zuma.

One ANC talk talk person tell Reuters say to remove President Zuma no be part of wetin dem discuss for Monday meeting.

Di president get state of di nation speech wey im suppose make on Thursday but some people for im party want make im leave power before dat time.

According to BBC tori person Andrew Harding, if di committee decide say make Zuma drop from office, e no get plenty things wey e go fit do.

E follow add say e possible say parliament fit do no-confidence message di next day.