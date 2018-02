Olisa Metuh go court for stretcher

Image copyright EFCC Image example Court bin don adjourn di case before sake of Metuh sickness

Former National Publicity Secretary for Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh appear before di Federal High Court for Abuja for stretcher for im court case for di N400 million wey dem say im take from di office of di National Security Adviser for 2014.

Di judge, Justice Okon Abang come adjourn di matter sake of Metuh health condition to March 14.

After di adjournment, dem come carry Metuh for ambulance wey bin dey wait outside di courtroom go National Hospital Abuja.