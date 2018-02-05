Image copyright Getty Images Image example E don pass one month wey dem arrest di Cameroonian separatists and dia lawyers neva see dem since

Abdul Oroh, di lawyer for some of di Cameroonian separatists wey Nigeria deport say make di two governments put all di names and pictures of di people wey dem collect from di Nigerian authorities.

Im say since dem carry im clients go back Cameroon, im as dia lawyer neva talk to dem and even dia family people sef neva see dem or talk with dem since and dem no know wia dem dey.

Mr Oroh tell BBC News Pidgin tori person Karina Igonikon say dem want make United Nations put mouth for dis matter.

E say dem contact di UN High Commissioner for Nigeria on refugees and im people for Cameroon and also di Red Cross and dem too neva get contact with di separatists.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di English-speaking people for South Cameroon say dem want dia own country

Mr Oroh say dis one dey very important, because di number of people wey dem get na 52, but di Cameroon government say na 47 persons dem receive, so if dem publish di names with di pictures, dem go know who and who dey with dem.

Di lawyer say: "Nigerian government never talk, Cameroon never talk so we no know who dem get."

"So it is now for Cameroon to release di names of people dem deport to dem, and publish dia photographs, so dat we go know...or for Nigerian government to speak out say dis is di situation."

Mr Oroh add say: "dat is why we write letter to di federal government, to President Buhari make e release di five Nigerians wey dey among dem .and also to start di process of repatriating those ones dem deport illegally."