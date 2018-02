Central Africa di struggle with economic reform

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Countries wey come di meeting na Republic of Congo; dia president Denis Sassou Nguesso as e for Abidjan, on 29 November 2017

Na economic crisis don ginger economic and financial reform programme for di Economic Commission for Central African States, wey be CEMAC.

"We country de di face plenty economic crisis for seka price for crude oil weh drop, but de region avoid be worse situation when presidents dem for CEMAC bi take one tough decision", na so Daniel Onando, wey be di CEMAC economic and finance commission dia president explain.

E say presidents deh bi decide say deh no go devalue moni, and na de reason weh deh try for put some reform dem inside and out dia kontri dem.

But tori be say plenty problem deh still di give headache for de region and dis need adjustment.

Na four kontri dem don sign programme; two dey for table for negotiate, Guinea deh for de process, and na Congo remain for negotiate reference agreement with di International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"We get for continue adjustment so dat e go help we kontri dem for absorb shock, make de economy stand and make we kontri dem no depend for only one product weh e di heavy for de economy,na im Onando tok.

Na Ministers for Finance and Economy for de CEMAC kontris be dey for de meeting for see how economy for dia region dey and de next wan go dey for Congo Brazzaville.

Only Equatorial Guinea no be attend de meeting weh e end for Douala for weekend.