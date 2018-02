Ethiopia: Judge don send 4 politicians wey no 'show respect' go prison

Image copyright AFP Image example Anti-government protests don dey happen for Ethiopia since 2015.

Four opposition politician inside Ethiopia na im dem don sentence to six-month for prison, after dem no gree stand up or speak to di judges wey dey handle dia matter.

Di judge say wetin dis four politicians do so, show say dem no get respect for court of law and dis na wetin dem call "contempt of court."

Last month, dem receive di same sentence for singing one protest song inside court.

Among di accused na Bekele Gerba, wey come from Oromo Federalist Congress, and e don dey for inside prison since 2016 after dem bin accuse am say e dey ginger protests.

Plenty people wey reach tens of thousands na im dem don detain and arrest without trial sake of say dem take part for di demonstrations.

Last month, di Ethiopian government talk wetin surprise people wen dem say dey go pardon opposition politicians wey dey for prison.