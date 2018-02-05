Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Fight happen during protest against President Jacob Zuma.

Fight break out inside South Africa main city of Johannesburg, as Black First Land First (BLF) group march go headquarters of di ruling African National Congress (ANC) party to support President Jacob Zuma and supporters of ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa pursue dem comot.

People wey support Mr Ramaphosa want make president Jacob Zuma step down in favour of di new ANC leader before di annual state of di nation address wey dem wan do on Thursday.

But those wey support Zuma begin campaign wey dem call 'HandsoffZuma.'

Dem say lai-lai, Mr Zuma go must remain inside office until im tenure go end for next year general election.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Di BLF movement stage dia own rally to show support for Mr Zuma.

Image copyright EPA Image example Supporters of ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa say make President Zuma resign because of corruption allegation.

Image copyright EPA Image example ANC supporters bin challenge BLF members, and chase dem away.

Jacob Zuma future as South Africa president dey under threat, as senior politicians dey do emergency meeting on top im mata.

Twenty of di African National Congress (ANC) leaders dey discuss im tenure, one day after e no gree step down.

Pressure don dey increase on top Mr Zuma wey dey face corruption accusation say make im step down from office.

Im term suppose expire in 2019.