Image copyright Shiraz Chakera Image example Senate say dem no know anything about di money wey dem approve give di NIA

Another $202 million wey suppose dey di hand of di Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) don miss; na di House of Representatives Committee on Public Safety and National Intelligence from Nigeria talk dis one.

Di money suppose be di balance of $289 million wey dem approve as intervention fund for di agency, under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Na di Chairman of di committee, Aminu Sani Jaji tell tori people dis one.

Im also talk say di $44 million wey dem find inside NIA vault bin no miss; say dem only move di money from one place to another, as dem dey try chook eye into all di matter wey dey affect di agency.

Mr Jaji confirm say di panel don already collect testimony from di former Director General of di agency wey be Ayo Oke; di National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd.); and di acting Director General wey dem just put, Rufai-Abubakar.

Di Chairman also talk say National Assembly no approve one kobo inside di $289 million.