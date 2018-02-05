Image copyright Twitter/@EFCC Image example Dem never confirm Magu as Chairman for di anti-corruption agency, EFCC

Di Acting Chairman of Nigeria dia Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, don tell di House of Representatives how far e don work to find all di money dem don recover.

Oga Magu talk dis one wen im show for budget defence session wey di House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes arrange on Monday 5 February.

Im tell di lawmakers say all di money wey EFCC don find pass N473 billion, $98 million, €7 million, and £294,000 and extra things between January and December 2017.

Part of wetin Magu talk na say all di money wey dem collect from one former Minister of Petroleum Resources be N32 billion and $5 million, and dem pack am give di Federal Government

Di money dey part of di one dem find for Legico flats for Victoria Island, Lagos wey be N449 million, plus di final forfeiture wey pass $43 million wey dem find for Ikoyi.

From di hand of oil marketers for Kano State, EFCC recover pass N329 billion.

Other money dem find be €6.6 million from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and N1.1billion through di Asset Management Corporation Of Nigeria, then recovery of subsidy fraud funds wey pass N4 billion.

Oga Magu talk say one big matter wey dey dey affect di implementation of di capital estimates na say dem no dey release money on time, and di money no even make sense to do di work.