Image copyright Nigeria Army Image example Boko Haram militants don dey worry Nigeria dia north east and Cameroon dia north west region.

Field Commanders of Nigeria Army and di Cameroonian Defence Force meet for Gwoza town, Borno, north east Nigeria to do join-bodi waka to fight terrorist group Boko Haram.

Di soldiers from di two countries enter agreement to dey fight Operation 'Lafiya Dole,' wey be for special unit of Nigeria Army dem fight against Boko Haram.

Tori be say Nigeria and Cameroon get common border where Boko Haram militants dey always attack.

Brigadier General Djonkeb Frederick of di Cameroonian Defence Forces and di Theatre commander for operation Lafiya Dole wey be Major General Rogers Nicholas na im join bodi sign di agreement on Sunday 4 February 2018.

According to Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, di Deputy Director Public Relations of di Operation, wetin dem go do na counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations for north eastern Nigeria and di border dem between Nigeria and Cameroon.