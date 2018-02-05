Kenya TV shutdown: Two stations don come back on air

Image copyright EPA Image example Protesters say di ban dey against press freedom.

Two of di private TV stations wey Kenyan authorities close down don come back on air, after dem close dem for seven days.

"Government don switch on NTV and KTN News back on after seven days," na wetin di private station NTV talk for dia Youtube channel.

But di stations dey for only pay TV platforms. Two other stations - Citizen TV and Kikuyu-language station Inooro TV- still dey off air.

Di government been close four private TV stations for 30 January after dem fail to follow di ban wey state make dem no broadcast di "inauguration" of opposition leader Raila Odinga as di "people's president."

Interior Minister Fred Matiang di TV stations go still dey closed until dem finish di investigation of di media houses.