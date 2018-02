Ghana: Drivers go fit begin use local language do exam

Image copyright AFP/Getty

Ghana go soon begin do driving exam for four languages for drivers wey no sabi write for English.

Deputy Director for Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) Kafui Semevor, say dem wan make sure say all di drivers get driving license, even if dem no sabi di foreign language.

Semevor say, di idea na, instead make dem no write at all, then di drivers go do am by mouth for Twi, Ga, Ewe and Hausa.

Im say plenty drivers go benefit because dem get "plenty good drivers" wey no sabi read or write.

For one year now na im di driver union dem bin dey complain say dem want exams for local marriage.