Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na rat dey cause Lassa fever wey don kill plenty people for Nigeria

Di Gombe State government for Nigeria say one person don die on top Lassa fever for di state.

Na di oga for public health, Joshua Abubukar na im tell local tori people dis one.

Im say di 18-year-old woman die for Funakaye Local Government Area.

Dis one dey happen as health official for di country don call emergency meeting for Abuja, wey be di capital, to discuss di palava.

Di Minister of health, Isaac Odewole say Edo and Ondo states dem get di highest number of people wey di disease affect.

Lassa Fever: Nigeria want help from WHO, US

Nigeria: Lassa Fever don kill three for Ebonyi

'No Lassa fever for Umuahia' - FMC

E say most of di states no get better emergency response and good laboratories dem.

Mr Odewole still advise states make dem make sure dem establish better infection prevention committee, to help dem deal with any kain disease.