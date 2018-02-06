Image copyright Kassim Afegbua/Facebook Image example Kassim Afegbua

Di Nigeria Police don declare wanted Kassim Afegbua, wey be spokesman of former military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).

According to statement wey di Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood release, di Inspector General of police don order di sharp-sharp arrest of Afegbua "for making false statements, injurious falsehood, defamation of character and for wetin fit cause public disturbance throughout di country."

Di statement say: "Im dey therefore declared wanted by di Nigeria Police Force and make im report imself to di nearest police station anywhere im dey for di country."

Dis one na after Afegbua bin write one statement on di state of di nation, wey im say come from Babangida.

For di statement, e be like say Babangida criticise Buhari leadership and tell am to step aside for a new generation of leaders for 2019.

Confusion bin come full everywhere as another statement bin come out from Babangida say im no stamp di first one from Kassim, but later di former general come speak to tori people ThisDay Newspaper say true true, im really talk wetin dey di first statement.

Afegbua also appear for interview for Channels TV were im talk say im bin get General Babangida stamp, to issue di first statement.

Di Buhari government never react to di statement by Babangida.