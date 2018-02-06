Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example NAFDAC dey also tackle problem of fake medicine for Nigeria

Di National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control - NAFDAC for Nigeria say e don seize two trucks wey tramadol boku inside.

Tramadol na pain killer, but e dey produce 'highness' wey come dey make people abuse am and lead to addiction.

Di Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, talk dis one for Abuja on Monday for one event. She say dem no suppose dey sell tramadol to youths.

"Drug use dey centrally controlled wey mean say e dey hit di brain immediately and e dey change di user to somebody else", Prof. Adeyeye talk.

"Dem no dey fit control demselves and dat na where crime, terrorism come in. Therefore, abeg, make una spread di word say drug use get consequences.

She add say: "As we dey talk, we just catch two lorries wey tramadol full inside dis morning. Where dem dey go? Dem dey go di Ajegunles of Nigeria, to di Kanos of Nigeria. Who dem dey target? Our children! Therefore, we need to all come in. Na our business."

Di NAFDAC madam say many youths dey die of drug overdose because e dey very easy for dem to access addictive drugs.