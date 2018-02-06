Image copyright Graeme Robertson

For di world, 200 million girls don go through Female Genital Mutilation. For Africa, Nigeria na one of di countries wey e still dey happen.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) na any procedure wey involve to wound or change woman private area for non-medical reasons. According to UN, dis na violation of di human rights of girls and women.

According to di World Health Organisation - WHO, over 40 million girls and women for Nigeria don experience FGM.

According to data from di Nigeria Demographics and Health Survey, 24.8 percent of Nigerian girls and women aged 15 to 49 don experience am. States for di southeast region and south-west na dem dey do am pass.

Osun state na im get di highest rate, dem don cut 76.6%, Ebonyi follow with 74 %, Ekiti na 72.3% and Imo State get 68 %.

For Kwara State north-central Nigeria, BBC Pidgin speak to women wey bin dey cut girls before, but wey don stop because dem find out say e no good.

"We bin dey do am because na wetin our religious leaders say make we do, but when dem say make we stop, we stop." na wetin one of di women talk.

Tosin Apiriola wey get NGO wey dey fight say make government do more to stop am, say "na lack of knowledge dey make people do dat kain thing".

Key Facts:

For world, na at least 200 million girls and women wey don experience FGM.

Girls 14 and younger represent 44 million of those wey dem don cut. Place wey e dey happen pass na Gambia with 56 per cent, Mauritania 54 per cent and Indonesia.

Countries wey get di highest rate among girls and women aged 15 to 49 na Somalia 98 per cent, Guinea 97 per cent and Djibouti 93 per cent.

Dem dey mostly do FGM on young girls between when dem born dem and age 15.

FGM dey cause serious bleeding and health issues wey include, infections, infertility and trouble wen woman wan born.

Image copyright Graeme Robertson

For 2015, dem pass law di Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) to help stop FGM for Nigeria.

According to di law, "person wey perform female circumcision or genital mutilation or do any circumcision or mutilation don commit offence and suppose go prison or pay fine wey no pass N200,000 or two of dem."