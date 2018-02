US say make Cameroon guarantee rights for Anglophone leaders

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Heather Nauert na US state depratment talk-talk person

Us don condemn violence for di Anglophone region dem and say make government guarantee rights for Southern Cameroon pro-independence leader dem and other refugees when Nigeria force back for Cameroon.

"We di call on government for respect de rights and de process for de 47 refugees, some weh bi fit don ask for asylum but deh force back for Cameroon for January 26", Heather Nauert US state department spokesperson tok for release.

US say Cameroon and Nigeria, suppose respect obligation for international law say make deh no force refugee back for de kontri weh de born'am.

Since de tension for de Anglophone region fit get connection with de pro-independence leader dem weh government di hold, US expect say Cameroon government go give protection and rights as e dey for dia constitution and for international law.

Violence for Anglophone region too di worry US as dey condemn strong-strong de killings dem, "two gendarmes for Mbingo, one soldier for inside Bamenda town, one Elections Cameroon official for Bangem.

For behalf of US, Nauert send condolence message for cool heart for all de family weh lost person and for Cameroon pipo.