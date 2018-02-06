Buhari: New law go reduce how foreigners dey enter Nigeria

Image copyright Reuters Image example Di new law mean say no foreigner fit get work visa for wetin people from Nigeria sabi do demsef

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday for Abuja sign new law wey go help promote people to use and buy local content from science, engineering and technology.

Di law wey dem call Executive Order 5 na one wey di Nigerian government expect say e go encourage growth for di different areas of di economy. Dis na even as di presidency also direct ministries, departments and agencies to use professionals wey bi Nigerians when dem dey plan, design and do projects wey concern national security.

For inside statement wey government give tori people, di president don "order say make government join bodi wey wan buy anything, to first consider Nigerian companies for contracts, in line with di Public Procurement Act 2007."

Image example For 2014, some die and many injure for stampede after Nigeria Immigration Service arrange test for people wey dey find work

But foreign companies fit get contract for work wey local companies no too sabi, as long as dem go support local people and business dem.

Di law also prevent Ministry of Interior to give foreign workers visa for job wey Nigerians sabi do demsef.

Around four out of every 10 people for di country no get job by di end of September 2017, according to data statistics office release for December.