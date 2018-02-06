Image copyright EFCC Image example Court bin don adjourn di case before sake of Metuh sickness

Di drama wey happen on Monday 5 January when National Publicity Secretary for Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Olisa Metuh show for Abuja Federal High Court on top stretcher don make people react for social media.

Judge give Metuh deadline say im must appear for court for di N400 million wey dem say im take from di office of di National Security Adviser for 2014 but e be like say people for internet no believe say im no fit waka true-true.