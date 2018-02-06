Queen Elizabeth don give Nigerian award

Image copyright Facebook/Itoro Eze-Anaba Image example Itoro Eze Anaba bin organize marathon against rape for November

Di Queen of England don award Nigerian lady, Itoro Eze Anaba with di Commonwealth Point of Light Awards.

She collect di award on top di work wey she and her organization Mirabel Centre dey do to help rape victims for Nigeria, mostly for Lagos State wey di centre dey.

Di centre na di first of im kind and e start for 2013 and e don help more than 3,100 victims of rape.

Na di UK High Commissioner in Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, present di award give am for di British High Commissioner's Residence on 6 February.

On top di award, Anaba talk say, "I dey happy say Point of Light don gree say e necessaary to give us dis award as e show say e dey importance to deal with rape and sexual assault. Rape dey evil, dey bring human being down and dey degrading."