Sierra Leone don ban circumcision of girls

Sierra Leone don ban female genital mutilation (FGM) inside di country until after dia March elections.

According to report, di reason why dem take dis decision na because of di fear of say candidates wey wan contest for di election go like pay for cutting ceremonies to bribe voter to vote for dem.

For Sierra Leone, dem dey do female circumcision for young women so dat dem go fit enter di all-female groups wey also get political power.

Rugiatu Neneh Turay, wey dey campaign against FGM talk say "so many politicians dey use di circumcision of girls during campaigns to gain votes, especially those of women."

To pay for di female circumcision ceremonies fit cost up to $200 (£145) for entertainment and di cutting itself.

Inside Sierra Leone, 90% of all girls don do FGM, na di country get one of di highest rate of female circumcision inside Africa.

Di country also dey among di few countries wey never still completely put law to stop dis kind practice of female circumcision.