Coordination unit for Fourth General Population and Housing Census, FGPDC di look for pipo weh go count de population.

De Census Coordination weh e dey under National Bureau for Census and Population Studies, BUCREP don tok say dey go count de number of pipo for Cameroon.

Census unit go hire 30,000 census agents and 500 supervisor dem, na so dey for press release weh coordinator for FGPHC, Bernadette Mbarga sign.

Na for April weh de head count go be but now so estimate na say Cameroon population na around 24,million pipo. De population be bi 19.4 million for 2005 census.