Ghana Facebooker Abeku Adams chop block for Kenya demma self-appointed people's president Raila Odinga in der after di paddy in comment fly tee like 'asangoli'.

Image copyright Photo Credit: HOTEP ABEKU ADAMS/FACEBOOK

Di comments wey Abeiku make get like over 1,000 reactions den over 400 comments, chaw of di menerz dey support di Ghanaians Facebooker.

Di Ghanaian reveal for in Facebook wall top sey some loyalists of Raila Odinga start dey message am for in inbox dey diss am.

Image copyright Photo Credit: HOTEP ABEKU ADAMS/FACEBOOK

Mr Adams say he want make dem be friends again.