Court don give Mogadishu bomber death sentence

Image copyright AFP Image example Di Somalia truck attack kill almost 500 people

Somalia military court don sentence one man wey get hand for di country deadliest bombing last year to death.

E reach 500 people wey die for di bomb explosion wey happen for di capital, Mogadishu.

Dem accuse Hassan Adan Isaq say na im be di leader of di al-Shabab unit wey carry out di truck attack on 14 October 2017.

Di 23-year-old dey deny say im get hand for di bombing.

Di court also give sentence to some other people wey dem accuse say dia hand dey di attack.

One suspect chop life sentence and another man collect three years for prison.