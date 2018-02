Image copyright BAYO OMOBORIOWO Image example President Muhammadu Buhari dey try different policy wey go help im country people

President Muhammadu Buhari don sign executive order wey go stop as dem dey give visa to foreign workers.

Na Garba Shehu, di president talk-talk person tell tori people dis one.

Dis one go help make Nigerians wey fit do di kind work di foreigners dey do find work for di country.

Mr Shehu say di executive order, wey dem sign on Monday 5 February for di capital Abuja, suppose "help local content for public procurement with science, engineering and technology matter."

E go be for foreigners wey dey find work for Nigeria, because di ministry of interior go reduce as dem dey dash give visas to foreign workers.

"No be say na all foreigners. Di executive order talk say dem go check foreigners for some jobs wey people wey fit do am no dey for Nigeria."

Dis go be di fifth executive order wey President Buhari don sign.

Wetin Nigeria dey plan?

Di new order be like say na roundabout dem dey do for Nigeria sake of say last year as di country dey run business reform matter, dem allow make dem give visa to foreigners dem.

Di statement by Garba Shehu also talk say di president say make ministries, departments and agencies dey use country people to work for planning, design and execution of national security projects.

E no go be di first time wey President Buhari dey try arrange matter say im get Nigeria people for mind.

Im don try to reduce as dem dey import 'luxury' goods for overseas.

Another time, dem do one national campaign wey dem dey call 'buy Naija to grow di Naira.'